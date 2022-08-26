Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Short Interest Update

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 181.4% from the July 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kairos Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Kairos Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kairos Acquisition

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

