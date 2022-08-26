Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Kaman stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,998. Kaman has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $911.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kaman by 56.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

