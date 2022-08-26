Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.