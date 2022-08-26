Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

