KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $4,656.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00781599 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016521 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

