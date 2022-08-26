KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm Price Performance

KemPharm stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KemPharm

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KemPharm by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KemPharm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in KemPharm by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 670,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in KemPharm by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KemPharm

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.