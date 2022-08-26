KeyCorp Increases Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $165.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

HRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.83.

Herc Stock Up 3.6 %

HRI opened at $126.47 on Monday. Herc has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.70.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herc by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Herc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

