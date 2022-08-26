KeyCorp Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $130.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.33.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $120.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,640,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $8,019,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 71,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.