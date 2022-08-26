Ki (XKI) Price Reaches $0.0640 on Major Exchanges

Ki (XKI) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Ki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ki has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ki has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $14,987.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.
About Ki
Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.
Buying and Selling Ki
