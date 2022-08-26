Ki (XKI) Price Reaches $0.0640 on Major Exchanges

Ki (XKI) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Ki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ki has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ki has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $14,987.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.

About Ki

Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.

Buying and Selling Ki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

