King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,067 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

