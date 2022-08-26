King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $330.98 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $330,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $118.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $347.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

