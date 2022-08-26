King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,834 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

