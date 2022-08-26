King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 25,208 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 184.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Lumentum worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.51. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

