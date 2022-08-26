King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

