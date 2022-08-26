King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,061 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after acquiring an additional 462,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

