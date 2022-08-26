King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 42,395 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,395 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 368.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

