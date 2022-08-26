King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,040 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of CSW Industrials worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $2,514,078 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSWI opened at $134.97 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.