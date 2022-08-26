King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,450 shares of the software’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Altair Engineering worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $119,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -128.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.