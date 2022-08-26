KingMoney (KIM) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

KingMoney (KIM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, KingMoney has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One KingMoney coin can currently be purchased for $14.81 or 0.00061760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KingMoney has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KingMoney alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.

KingMoney Coin Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney. KingMoney’s official website is kingmoney.io.

KingMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KingMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KingMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.