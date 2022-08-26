KingMoney Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.04 Million (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, KingMoney has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KingMoney coin can currently be purchased for $14.81 or 0.00061760 BTC on major exchanges. KingMoney has a market cap of $3.04 million and $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.

KingMoney Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official website is kingmoney.io. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney.

KingMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

