Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KGSPY traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.