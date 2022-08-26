Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Up 686.7% in August

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 686.7% from the July 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,091. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) by 182.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

