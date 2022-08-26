Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Up 686.7% in August

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 686.7% from the July 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,091. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kintara Therapeutics
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.