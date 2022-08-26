Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, an increase of 545.4% from the July 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

KPRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 1,058,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,131. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

