Klaytn Price Up 1% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $739.97 million and approximately $46.03 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00805536 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 3,012,452,069 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

