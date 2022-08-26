kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Given a C$3.70 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

kneat.com (CVE:KSI – Get Rating) received a C$3.70 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

kneat.com Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CVE:KSI traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 114,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,978. kneat.com has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.25.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

