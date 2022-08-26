kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Given a C$3.70 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

kneat.com (CVE:KSI – Get Rating) received a C$3.70 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.
kneat.com Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of CVE:KSI traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 114,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,978. kneat.com has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.25.
kneat.com Company Profile
