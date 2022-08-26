KnoxFS (New) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a market cap of $105,774.22 and $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00807436 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016879 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
