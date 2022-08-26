Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 220,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,441. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 54.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

