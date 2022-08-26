KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

