Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $3.15. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 296,492 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKPNY. Barclays boosted their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

