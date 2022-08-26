Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 271,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

