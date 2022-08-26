Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Shares of KOP traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Koppers has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $510.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

