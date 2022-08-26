Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
KRKNF remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,776. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraken Robotics (KRKNF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.