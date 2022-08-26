Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

KRKNF remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,776. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

