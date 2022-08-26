Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 29,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

DNUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 30,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.