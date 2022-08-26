Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.
Krispy Kreme Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 29,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $19.55.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 30,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
