Kristopher Wright Acquires 11,000 Shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) Director Kristopher Wright bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LiveOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.92 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in LiveOne by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

