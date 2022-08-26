Kristopher Wright Acquires 11,000 Shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) Director Kristopher Wright bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LiveOne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.92 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveOne (LVO)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.