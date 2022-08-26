KUN (KUN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

KUN (KUN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $9,020.69 and $322.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $4.51 or 0.00021811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KUN has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00805523 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016928 BTC.
KUN Coin Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KUN
