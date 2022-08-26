Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Kuraray Stock Performance
KURRY stock remained flat at $23.36 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497. Kuraray has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.
Kuraray Company Profile
