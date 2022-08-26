Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

KURRY stock remained flat at $23.36 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497. Kuraray has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and film, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products and GENESTAR.

