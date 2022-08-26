Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.19. 7,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,701. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.38. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

