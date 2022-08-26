LABS Group Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $66,016.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00807041 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017034 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

