LABS Group Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $66,016.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00807041 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017034 BTC.
LABS Group Coin Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
