Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 14.1 %

LANC opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.14. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.49.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 146.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,033,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,914,000 after acquiring an additional 203,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

