Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 55,585 Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.39% of Industrial Human Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Human Capital by 3,951.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 454,444 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,590,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,736,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Human Capital alerts:

Industrial Human Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXH stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Industrial Human Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Industrial Human Capital Company Profile

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Human Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Human Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.