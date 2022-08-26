Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

