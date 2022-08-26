Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 30.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 5,833.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after buying an additional 84,806 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at $409,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOLF opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.