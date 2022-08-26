Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $593,000 Investment in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,335,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 655,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 192,605 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 128,268 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSU stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

