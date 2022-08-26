Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,662 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $110.22 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

