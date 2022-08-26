Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

