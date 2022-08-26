Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.25% of Astrea Acquisition worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,363,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 78,009 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,348,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,996,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,973,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASAX opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

