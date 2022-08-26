Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 3,448 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,854 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 531,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 57.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 312,625 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2,754.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,984 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 248,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,635 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,549,000 after purchasing an additional 217,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

