Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 40,452 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,452 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $233,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 180,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,351.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.85.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

