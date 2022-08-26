Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 47,551 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,551 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $7,520,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 663,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.59. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

