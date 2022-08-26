Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $21,254.40 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $21,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,079,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.