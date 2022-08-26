Lauren R. Hobart Sells 53,486 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.74. 1,102,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,290. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

